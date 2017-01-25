Lakewood High School student arrested for having pellet gun on campus

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Lakewood High School student was arrested for having a pellet gun on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Rodarius Green, 18, was holding a weapon in a photo on social media. The photo was brought to the attention of a teacher who immediately contacted the School Resource Officer.

Officers located him before he boarded the bus to go home and found the gun in his backpack.

He has been charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds, a felony.