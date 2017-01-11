Fire severely damages St. Petersburg warehouse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A fire severely damaged a St. Petersburg warehouse on Tuesday night.



Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 2501 Terminal Dr. S. around 10:52 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.



Firefighters forced their way inside the warehouse and quickly extinguished the fire.



Officials report the building was closed when the fire broke out. No one was injured fighting the fire.



The amount of damage the fire caused is not known but firefighters say it could be about $1 million.



Crews called a hazardous materials team to the scene to evaluate the chemicals the business was using inside the warehouse due to their involvement in the fire.



