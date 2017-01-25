Fatal accident closes I-375 ramp in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A fatal accident closed the ramp from I-375 to I-275 south in St. Petersburg early Wednesday.
The crash involved a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by a 25-year-old male from Dade City.
According to the FHP report, the vehicle was traveling on the westbound ramp from I-375 to southbound I-275 when the driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled onto the outside shoulder and crashed into a tree. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected. The driver suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The ramp was reopened just after 6 a.m.
