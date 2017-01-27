Convicted cop killer Nicholas Lindsey re-sentenced to life with review in 25 years

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - A teenager convicted of killing a Saint Petersburg police officer will stay behind bars. Nicholas Lindsey was sentenced to life in prison again on Friday, but with possibility of a review in 25 years.

He was originally sentenced in 2012 for the murder in the first degree of St. Pete police officer David Crawford, but had a hearing in 2013 where he was again sentenced to life.

The defense said the jury did not have a chance to consider the new alternative to life without parole set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding juveniles, and they wanted the sentence reduced to 40 years.

Lindsey was 16 at the time of the incident, but the judge said there was not proof that enough real rehabilitation had occurred in his time behind bars so far.