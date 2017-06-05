Car found in water near 4th Street Bridge in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for answers to how a jeep ended submerged in water early Monday morning.

The vehicle went in near the 4th street bridge, just off I-275.

At this point, no one has been found. No one was in the vehicle, but police are trying to determine if anyone is in the water.

Investigators are also trying to find out how the vehicle even ended up submerged.

No one saw the vehicle go in, two men in the area smelled gas, went to check it out and discovered the jeep.

The call came in about this just after 3 o'clock Monday morning. Police report the vehicle is a gray 2010 Jeep Commander with a Georgia license plate.

St. Pete police have confirmed that this vehicle was not reported stolen.