Burglars break into 70 self-storage units in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Burglars broke into seventy different self-storage units in St. Petersburg.



Police report the burglary at Budget Self Storage at 1159 94th Avenue N. occurred early Sunday morning.



Each of the storage units is leased to a different victim. Detectives say each unit that was broken into was located in an outdoor hallway. It is unknown at this time what property was stolen from the units.



Police are obtaining video surveillance from the self-storage complex to try to identify the burglars. Officers currently do not have any leads on potential suspects.



