Pinellas deputies search for three suspects in Seminole home invasion turned armed robbery

SEMINOLE, Fla. - Pinellas deputies are investigating an overnight home invasion turned armed robbery in Seminole.

The incident occurred at a home on Orange Blossom Lane, just east of Seminole Boulevard.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., on Thursday, deputies responded to the residence for a report of an alleged home invasion. Two adults and one juvenile were in the home when the invasion occurred. They told deputies that three black males, wearing bandanas over their faces, entered the home and held them at gunpoint while they stole cash and personal belongings.

The suspects ran from the home and deputies say they may have been picked up in a white Chevrolet Camaro.

The suspects are described as black males, in their mid 20's, wearing dark colored clothing.

A neighbor told ABC Action News that the homeowners moved in less than a year ago.

No injuries were reported during the invasion. Deputies are investigating the incident and will release more information as they get it.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

