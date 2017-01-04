Police: 28-year-old Tampa man arrested for Sexual Battery on an 11-year-old daughter of a co-worker

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park Police arrested a 28-year-old Tampa man for Sexual Battery on an 11-year-old girl.



Detectives arrested Johnny Valenzuela after investigating allegations he sexually battered the daughter of a co-worker.



Authorities learned the victim had been going to her mother's place of employment in Pinellas Park during the holiday school break. The 11-year-old was allowed to freely roam through the business, which police are not naming, and ended up having contact with Valenzuela.



Officers report Valenzuela approached the girl without her mother’s knowledge on several occasions.



Police say the 28-year-old performed an oral sex act on the pre-teen, penetrated her with his finger, and forced her hand to touch his penis. Valenzuela is also accused of using Skype to talk with the girl and send her explicit photos, including one of where he was naked.



Detectives located Valenzuela on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident. While being questioned, officials say the 28-year-old admitted to committing the sexual acts upon the girl.



Valenzuela is charged with one count of Sexual Battery on a victim under twelve years of age, one count of Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors, and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.



Police do not expect any further charges to be filed against Valenzuela at this time.