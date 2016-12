Police in St. Petersburg are currently conducting a shooting investigation. According to police, two people have been shot.

Officers were called to 1608 Russell Street South in St Petersburg Sunday night at around 9 p.m. to investigate two people shot.

One person that was shot has life-threatening injuries.

Detectives of the Major Crimes Unit have been called to investigate the incident.

