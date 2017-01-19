Family pleads for leads in hit-and-run case

Frankie McCray's family has had many sleepless nights since their loved one was killed by a hit and run on December 21st.

"This is unbearable pain I just pray someone comes forward," said family member Phillip McCray.

Deputies said McCray was crossing 49th St. S in Gulfport when a vehicle hit him and sped off. Another driver also hit McCray's body, but that driver stopped to call police.

"I got there and see my brothers laying on the ground, this is a young man who serviced in the military and he's laying on his back in the middle of the street," said Phillip McCray.

Deputies said they have exhausted all leads in the case.

"We are looking for a dark colored vehicle, one of the front lights was damaged and some of that damage was left at the scene," said Sgt. Spencer Gross.

If you have any information on the crime contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department.