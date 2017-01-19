Police looking for man who robbed a Speedway at gunpoint

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Speedway at gunpoint, then may have returned nine days later to rob it again.

On Jan. 9 at about 2:50 a.m., a suspect entered the Speedway convenient store located at 13179 Hwy 301 S. in Riverview.

Once inside, he ordered the clerk to back into the store and demanded money from the register.

The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the suspect left the store on foot.

On Jan. 18 at about 2:44 a.m., a suspect entered the same Speedway store and robbed it again.

Deputies believe the same man is responsible for the robberies.

In both cases, the suspect was described as a thin, black male wearing an American Eagle gray hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

In the first robbery the reported weapon was a long gun, possibly a rifle or shotgun. In the second robbery a black handgun was the weapon described.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies or the suspect is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.