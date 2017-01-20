Owner arrested for selling spice out of beverage store

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A man has been arrested for selling spice out a beverage store.

Thursday morning, a court authorized search warrant was executed at Mary's Beverage Castle located at 4901 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview.

The warrant was a result of two undercover synthetic cannabinoid purchases from the owner of the business.

In the search, 41 packs of synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The store owner, Hasan Kaabneh was taken into custody and charged with Delivery Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance.

The total amount of synthetic  cannabinoids (SPICE) seized during this operation was 306.2 grams.

