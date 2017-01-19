Woman arrested for giving alcohol and engaging in sexual acts with juveniles

MANATEE CO., Fla. - A woman has been arrested for giving alcohol and engaging in sexual acts with juveniles.

Jamie Ayer, 40, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with unlawful sexual activity of certain minors.

The sexual activity happened on Dec. 2016 at her home. The victims are 16 and 17-year-old males.

Detectives have also identified three other potential victims and additional charges are pending.

The investigation began Wednesday when the Sheriff's Office received information that Ayer was giving alcohol and engaging in sexual acts with juveniles.

Anyone with further information should contact Manatee County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.