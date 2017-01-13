Two bodies found outside Manatee County residence in double homicide

MANATEE CO., Fla. - Manatee County deputies are working a possible double homicide.

Officials responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of 15th St. Ct. E. in Bradenton.

When they arrived, deputies discovered two bodies laying next to a vehicle outside of a residence.

The bodies were identified as Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry Joseph, 32. Both victims are from Manatee County but neither lived at the residence where the incident ocurred.

"They were deceased when deputies arrived. This is still a very active investigation, we have been canvassing the area we do have that saw some things and heard some things," Sheriff Rick Wells said.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots.

Both victims had obvious trauma to the body.

Investigators believe they were targeted.

Detectives are working the case as a double homicide.

They are looking for a light skin black male, about 5'6" and in a compact blue car.

This is a developing story. Check abcactionnews.com for updates.