Study: Bay area ranked 5th best area for staycation

WalletHub ranked the Tampa Bay area as the fifth best place to take a staycation.

A staycation is vacationing within an hour from your home.

Wallethub ranked Tampa high on the list, because of our high number of pools, golf courses, spas, and shopping centers.

Siesta Key leaders are hoping to cash-in on the staycation trend. The island was just ranked number one beach in the country.

"There are so many things to do on Siesta Key and many visitors say they feel like a local," said Visit Sarasota County V.P. Erin Duggan.

Rental managers said the summer months are great for locals. There are deals on hotels, condos, and beach homes before the fall.

"I think the best time to come to our area is now thru September, plus you don't even need a rental car when you are here everything is less expensive during those times," said Siesta Key Beachside Villas owner Mike Holderness.

Orlando was ranked the number one place to take a staycation.