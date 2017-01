SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Police Department is looking for three armed robbery suspects who hit a Dollar General.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at the location at 2628 17th Street in Sarasota.

Three masked men walked into the store, confronted one store employee, then took her at gunpoint to the office where the second employee was working.

They demanded cash from both employees and were given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Kim Laster at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

