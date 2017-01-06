NORTH PORT, Fla. - Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating a possible road rage shooting in the northbound left-turn lane of River Road in North Port on Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 7:14 a.m. for a reported shooting in the intersection of U.S.-41 and River Road.

All involved parties are accounted for and deputies are investigating the cause.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge pickup truck shot the passenger of an SUV after he'd gotten out and assaulted the him.

They say several independent witnesses corroborated the story.

They don't believe the two men know one another and think the argument could have been the result of a road rage incident.

Laura Diaz was out walking her dog when she heard three gunshots, she says sounded like firecrackers.

"We knew right away, like something was funny," she said, "something wasn't right."

The man who was shot was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition. Deputies continue to interview other people involved.

They're asking for any witnesses to come forward.

"They may have overheard something, may have seen something that could be critical to our investigation," said Kaitlyn Perez, with the Sarasota Sheriff's Office.

If you have more information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4915.

