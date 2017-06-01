Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old man was arrested on three counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and one count of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct after deputies say he molested a 13-year-old.

The investigation began in April, when the teenage girl said Behzad Izadi molested her at a Fourth of July party. She said he inappropriately touched her on two separate occasions at a condo Izadi was renting on Siesta Key..

The 13-year-old also told detectives that Izadi gave alcohol and Xanax to several girls between 13 and 14 years of age at the party.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested him for similar crimes that occurred in Bradenton, but he was later released. Then Sunday morning, he was arrested again where he remains in custody on $600,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives believer there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact criminal investigations at (941) 861-4916.