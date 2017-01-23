Local law enforcement handpicked to witness history first hand at inauguration

SARASOTA, Fla. - Local law enforcement got front row seats to the inauguration. Well, almost. No sitting for the handpicked Sarasota Police officers who were sworn in as U.S. Marshals. They got to witness history up close and personal.

While keeping the crowds safe in D.C., they learned a few techniques they're bringing back home. It was a grueling weekend for 12 Sarasota officers guarding the inauguration parade route.

The invitation meant special training on use of force and 16 hours on their feet.The department, however, no stranger to this special work. In 2009, they were also in D.C. during President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Just six blocks away, during Donald Trump's inauguration, chaos exploded on the streets as some protesters turned violent smashing windows of shops.

Something, our local officers feel thankful they didn't experience first hand.

"We are very grateful to be invited. We were very grateful to be there," said Lt. Lori Jaress,"It was intense because we were just watching the whole day to make sure nothing bad happened and whether you are a Trump supporter or not we wanted to make sure everybody went home at the end of the day."

These officers are not coming back home empty-handed. They tell ABC Action News they picked up few peaceful crowd-control measures from D.C. police, they say, can also be used in the Tampa Bay area.