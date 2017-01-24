Circus giant wants chance to save Ringling Brothers show

SARASOTA, Fla. - For the last time the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus will open in Tampa tomorrow. Tickets are getting thin for Wednesday's opening show but for the rest of the weekend there are plenty. ABC Action News spoke with a circus giant who still wants to try and find a way to save it.
A nearly 150-year-old iconic show closing its curtains.
"My parents, in fact, pushed me to go to college and said you know what seven generations, 200 years of history, you need to pack up your bags because the circus is going away," said Wallenda.
He defied them and went on to set world records. According to the New York Times, the circus industry is booming...outside of the United States. Here some circus companies are having a hard time making money and keeping the art alive.
"What we do is appealing to all ages from one to 101 and I can tell you it's about changing with the times," he said.
Wallenda insists despite Ringling closing there's many more great circus acts across the nation. He attributes his own success to keeping up with changing technology and a shifting society. He believes this is a wake up call for the art of American circus to innovate.