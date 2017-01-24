Atlanta Braves looking to bring Spring training facility to Sarasota County

The proposed stadium will have 6,500 seats, a team clubhouse, a training facility, a half-dozen practice baseball fields and six multi-use fields.
The site is currently empty and has direct access to US 41 and West Villages Parkway where Braves officials believe it to be the perfect location for their $80 million dollar stadium.
County leaders hope that having a team like the Braves will help bring an influx of tourism to the area.
Sarasota isn't the first to negotiate with the Braves. They're actually the fifth Florida county that the Braves have spoken with about building a new Spring training facility, including Pasco and Pinellas.