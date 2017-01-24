Atlanta Braves looking to bring Spring training facility to Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Atlanta Braves could move one step closer to bringing a new spring training complex to Sarasota County.

County leaders are set to talk with team executives at a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

If the meetings go well, the Braves could move from their stadium in Central Florida to North Port in Sarasota County just in time for the 2019 Spring training season.

The proposed stadium will have 6,500 seats, a team clubhouse, a training facility, a half-dozen practice baseball fields and six multi-use fields.

The site is currently empty and has direct access to US 41 and West Villages Parkway where Braves officials believe it to be the perfect location for their $80 million dollar stadium.

County leaders hope that having a team like the Braves will help bring an influx of tourism to the area.

Sarasota isn't the first to negotiate with the Braves. They're actually the fifth Florida county that the Braves have spoken with about building a new Spring training facility, including Pasco and Pinellas.

