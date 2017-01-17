SARASOTA, Fla. - Two art thieves hit Art Avenue in Sarasota, stealing $7,500 worth of paintings in December.

On Dec. 12 at about 5:00 p.m., two men walked into Art Avenue located at 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 119, and took two paintings off the wall without paying for them. They then left the area on foot.

The two paintings are valued at about $7,500.

There are several surveillance photos of the thieves.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com