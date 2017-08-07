$50,000 reward being offered in Longboat Key murder case

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Longboat Key murder case.

Zota Beach Resort workers Timothy Hurley and Kevin Carter were killed on Friday during a robbery in the lobby. Security camera video shows a masked person walking in to the lobby.

"I don't believe they should feel any less secure than they did a week ago, because this was a crime of opportunity," said Police Chief Pete Cumming.

The City of Longboat Key, Zota Beach Resort, and several small organizations have donated to the fund.

"We are tracking some good leads and I'm confident that we will make an arrest," said Chief Cumming.

Resident Lynn Larson said people on Longboat Key take this crime personally.

"This really is one of the safest communities in the country and it still is," said Larson.

Zota Beach Resort reopened over the weekend, but there is now a full-time police officer on the property.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Longboat Key Police Department 941-316-1977