SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old man after finding him behind the wheel of a stolen car in possession of nearly 23 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies found George Dunn in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Bee Ridge Road just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving reports of loitering.

When deputies made contact with Dunn he claimed to be in the area utilizing a businesses' Wi-Fi.

A search of the license plate on the car Dunn was driving revealed the car was stolen out of Manatee County.

Dunn was arrested and as deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered a backpack containing 22.7 grams of meth, needles, a pipe, and scale.

Dunn is being charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Grand Theft Auto, and Possession of Narcotics Equipment. He is currently being held at the Sarasota County jail without bond.

