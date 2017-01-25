Registered sex offender living in Sarasota leads police to thumb drive containing child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man registered as a sex offender has been charged with 20 counts of child pornography after detectives showed up to his home with a search warrant and he led them to a thumb drive containing numerous photos and videos of child pornography.

Sarasota police say Dannie Berry, 69, is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual offense charges in Jackson, Oregon in 1988.

On January 20, 2017, detectives showed up to Berry's Sarasota home with a search warrant for his home and his electronic storage devices. When they arrived, they read Berry the search warrant outside of his home and he said "this is about child pornography." He then told detectives "all we need to take is the thumb drive in the garage that has child pornography on. It is above the computer in the garage."

Detectives found the thumb drive and found multiple videos and photos of child pornography on the drive. There were a total of 114 videos and 4 photos.

Berry was arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail without incident. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

