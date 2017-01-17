Police warn of 'help a veteran' scam

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - The Homes Beach Police Department wants residents to be aware of a scam that is circulating in the area.

According to police, someone calls and states that they need help in getting a message, food, clothing, etc. to a "veteran" who does not have a phone. The scammer will give out an address for the recipient of the call to visit to tell the "veteran" at that location that a courier will be showing up soon to bring them live saving equipment or food, or other things they may need. They are told to tell the "veteran" that the service will cost them $20. When people have gone through with these requests, they've been told by the resident that they can't afford the $20 and are asked to cover the fee for them.

Do not fall for this scam. Police want to remind you to not give money to anyone that you do not know. This is a safety issue as well. Do not go anywhere you don't know and pass this along to your friends and family so that they do not fall victim to this scam.

