Woman arrested for negligence after baby drowned in bathtub

NORTH PORT, Fla. - UPDATE | Jan. 17, 2017

Robin Lee Florand, 44, has been arrested for negligence surrounding the death of her grandson, Anakin David James Ennis.

She negligently left the child in a bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10 minutes.

Methamphetamine was found in the bathroom and Florand tested positive for the drug in her system.

She was arrested on charges of Manslaughter Aggravated (Negligence) Death of a Child.

ORIGINAL STORY | North Port police is investigating a possible drowning of a four-month-old child.

Wednesday night, officers responded to a home on Traverse Avenue in North Port for a reported drowning. When officers arrived, they were able to revive the 4-month-old boy who had been in the bathtub at the time of the incident.

The 4-month-old later passed away.

NPPD & NPFR units are investigating a drowning in the N. Cranberry Blvd/Traverse ave Area. CIU and CSI are enroute to the scene. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) November 16, 2016

