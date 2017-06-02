Girl spends four months in hospital with flu, MRSA

PALMETTO, Fla. - When Heidi McCue's daughter, Sage, woke up with a runny noise in late January she didn't think much of it.

"I just thought she was getting a cold," said McCue.

She took Sage to their family doctor.

"We got to the doctor and she was falling asleep, she was panting and couldn't breathe," said McCue.

Sage was rushed to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. The doctors told Heidi why Sage was so sick.

"They said it was the flu and MRSA and we weren't really sure how long she had it or where she picked it up," said McCue.

Sage went through four months of treatments, but now she is back home with her family in Palmetto. She is still on oxygen, but the family hopes she will return to school in a year. Heidi said she learned a lot through this process.

"Trust your intuition, I had a very strong feeling that something was very wrong with her and I called the doctor and said I need to bring her in," said McCue.

The family has a GoFundMe account setup for Sage's medical bills.