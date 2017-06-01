Deputies search for missing Manatee County man

MANATEE CO., Fla. - UPDATE | Deputies have located Jason Murray.

Deputies in Manatee County are asking for the public's assistance in locating 42-year-old Jason Murray.

Murray was last seen near Cortez Rd and 75th St. West at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after being dropped off by his sister.

Murray said he was going to walk to the beach. Deputies believe he may be endangered.

Murray is 5’09” and weighs approximately 170 pounds with dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a maroon Florida State Seminoles t-shirt, blue jeans and gray baseball hat. He was carrying an orange backpack the last time he was seen.

Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.