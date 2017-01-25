A Manatee County couple was arrested after first responders found them passed out in a car with two infants in the backseat.

On Thursday, just after 8 a.m., deputies responded to the Texaco gas station located at 19 East Road in Sarasota for a report of two possible overdoses.

William Ballard, the driver, and Delaney Crissinger, the passenger, reportedly passed out in the front seat of a black SUV with the engine running. Two infants, ages 5 months and 18 months, were in car seats in the backseat of the SUV.

Deputies say Crissinger was holding a clear bag containing .61 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies searched the vehicle and also found nearly 2 grams of methamphetamine, .38 grams of fentanyl and heroin, bags, a scale and a spoon. A loaded syringe was also found on the floorboard of the SUV next to a container of baby formula.

The couple was arrested without incident and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Ballard is charged with child neglect, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and driving with a suspended license. Ballard is being held on $30,120 bond. Crissinger is facing charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics equipment. Crissinger's bond was set at $17,000 during her first appearance hearing.

