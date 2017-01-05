Car surrounded by blood leads to the arrest of elderly felon in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Deputies have a car covered in blood, an 80-year-old convicted felon in custody and a mystery to solve.

According to deputies, someone called 911 to report a man standing outside his home next to a car covered in a large amount of blood in the 6000 block of Clark Road Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m.

ABC Action News talked to the caller, who was hesitant to give his name or be shown on camera after learning about Achter's past.

"There was a lot of blood," the caller said. "There was a lot of blood."

When deputies arrived, they found 80-year-old Leslies Achter.

He told deputies he was a passenger in the car and that the driver had fled the scene after hitting a deer, according to an affidavit.

Forensics personnel quickly determined the blood was not from an animal.

Achter was transported to the hospital due to a wound on his forearm. While in the ambulance, a cylinder pin from a gun fell out of his pocket.

He admitted that he had recently been released from prison and was traveling from Missouri to Florida.

Achter had been convicted of manslaughter, aggravated stalking and escape.

He directed detectives to a disassembled revolver with a missing serial number as well as ammunition, inside his car.

Now, the person who phoned 911 is grateful.

"Very lucky to be alive, because he could have just turned around and shot me," he said.

Achter is charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Possession of an Altered Firearm.

He's being held on a $8,000 bond. Deputies believe after his court date Thursday, it's likely he will be extradited back to Missouri.