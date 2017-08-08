House fire sends live ammo into Bradenton neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. - Neighbor said an overnight house fire on Useppa Way in the Bradenton area had them running for the hills. Fire fighters were called to the home after neighbors reported hearing explosions.

"All of a sudden the house blew and it started shooting fire out," said neighbor Earl Eleton.

The garage of the home was loaded with ammunition and the fire caused bullets to start scattering out of it, according to fire fighters.

"It sounded like World War II, constant for thirty minutes you could just hear the rounds popping," said neighbor Linda Adams.

Janet Grosso said she spent the day picking bullets up out of her yard.

"They were flying all over the place, I have bullets in my backyard all over the lawn, it's just real scary," said Grosso.

Fire fighters said it took them longer to put out the fire, because of the ammo. Two people inside the home safely got out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.