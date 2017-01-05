Car crashes into century-old Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle crashed into a century-old home in Bradenton early Thursday.

One car was traveling westbound on SR 70 in the middle lane when an unknown vehicle cut it off. The driver swerved to avoid a crash, and collided with a median, continued across three lanes, through a picket fence and into the concrete porch of the house.

The residents of the home were sleeping at the time of the crash and no one in the house was injured, and the driver has minor injuries.

The home, located at 2104 53rd Avenue, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was built in 1908.

If you witnessed the crash and know anything about the unknown vehicle, please call FHP (941) 751-7647.

The county building inspector is on scene inspecting the structure.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

