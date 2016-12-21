Bradenton PD investigating report of suspicious man approaching student offering 'treats or goodies'

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a report from a juvenile who says they were approached by a suspicious man driving a white sedan outside of Sea Breeze Elementary School on Tuesday, December 20.

The juvenile told police that a man asked the student if they wanted "treats or goodies" as he opened the front passenger-side door and tried to get the juvenile to get into the car. The student ran to the school to get away from the man.

The vehicle that the man was driving is described as a newer model, four-door white vehicle, possibly a Toyota. The student told police that the car was very dirty. The driver of the car was described as being a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20's, tall and heavy set, with dark hair and no facial hair. At the time of the incident, the man was reportedly wearing a dark colored shirt and a red baseball hat and possibly had an unknown tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314.

