Hundreds flock to see Christmas tree on the beach

A Manatee County family's tradition is turning into a Christmas tradition for hundreds of other families. Trish and Dean Chandler have been putting up a Christmas tree on the beach of Anna Maria Island for the past six years. Each year hundreds of people want a picture taken with the tree.

"I love seeing all these people be happy, because of this and they look forward to it each year," said Trish Chandler.

The images of the tree are going international. Annie and Charlie Cohen are in town from France.

"It's very special it looks like magic to be here and in Paris its really really cold and here its warm," said Annie Cohen.

Some of the photo-takers use the images to make people in northern states jealous of Florida's warm weather.

"I only post it so I can hear everyone say oh I'm so jealous I wish I was there," said Joyce Henry.

The Chandler's plan to repeat the event next year.