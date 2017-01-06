HAINES CITY, Fla. - Haines City Police is investigating a shooting outside at a Walmart.

The shooting happened at the store located at located at 36205 US-27 around 11:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said Mandy Guzman, 30, and Yajaira Rivera, 37, got into an argument inside the store. The two have known each other for several years, according to police.

Guzman left the store with her two young children.

Police said she placed her children and items into her car. As she pushed the cart to the return rack, Rivera got out of her car and shot Guzman in the abdomen.

Rivera drove away in a white Chevy Malibu.

Guzman was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Her children did not witness the shooting.

Police issued a warrant for Attempted Homicide in the search for Rivera.

Rivera later turned herself in to her attorney around 6:30 p.m. and he contacted authorities.

She's now being processed in the Polk County Jail and being charge with Attempted Murder.