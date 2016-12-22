Winter Haven 11-year-old's surgery stops flurry of seizures

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Elementary school student Trinity Eldridge started having seizures when she was four. Medication and a strict no-carbohydrates diet were the only things that helped.

"I missed candy. I missed cupcakes and cake,” said the 11-year-old Eldridge.

She couldn't eat any of those goodies, not even birthday cake on her birthday.

"We couldn't go anywhere. We're in the middle of Publix and trying to shop and she's holding onto me so she doesn't fall,” said mom Ketura Eldridge.

This year the seizures got worse-- way worse.

"It's just like scary for me because I don't really like having seizures sometimes and I just feel bad whenever I have seizures,” said Trinity.

"When she started having seizures; 20 to 30 every night, that just got to be too burdensome both to her and her mother,” said Dr. Nancy Rodgers-Neame.

An MRI showed a brain lesion according to her doctor, an Epilepsy Specialist, Dr. Nancy Rodgers-Neame. She says the lesion was much more difficult to detect when Trinity was younger.

Trinity was rushed into emergency surgery at Florida Hospital to have the lesion removed.

"I was just scared because I didn't know if it was going to work or not work,” she said.

It did work, and she celebrated with donuts in her room.

"Whenever they did the surgery, I was like, oh my gosh it's over,” said Trinity.

She has no been seizure free for six days..

"We had prayed for so long that she would be seizure free,” said her mom.