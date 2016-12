WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Circle K on Christmas Day.

At around 11:30 p.m., a man walked into the Circle K convenience store at 1000 1st St. and demanded the cashier hand over all of the money in the drawer.

The suspect kept one hand inside of his pocket indicating he had a weapon, though none was seen by the cashier. The cashier was not injured.

The suspect left heading north out of the parking lot and then east on Avenue J SE.

If anyone can identify this man, please contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).