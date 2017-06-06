Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that has left a suspect dead.

According to officials, the deputy-involved shooting occurred after a traffic stop in unincorporated Lake Wales Monday evening.

They said that while the shooting left the suspect dead, no deputies were injured during the incident.

At this time, no further information has been released. Sheriff Judd will brief the media at 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.