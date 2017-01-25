Seven-vehicle pile-up involving three semi-trucks in Lake Wales, spills diesel and orange juice

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Polk County officials are on scene of a seven-vehicle crash on State Road 60 East in Lake Wales Wednesday morning.

Deputies say at approximately 6 a.m., two semi-trucks were heading westbound in the outside lane of SR-60 East, near Logistics Parkway. For unknown reasons, the second semi rear-ended the first semi causing it to jack-knife in the road.

As the second semi-truck jack-knifed, an SUV that was also heading westbound in the outside lane, swerved into the inside lane to avoid hitting the semi-truck. The SUV was unable to avoid the truck and crashed into it and was then hit by a pickup truck and another semi that were heading westbound in the inside lane.

The semi was carrying barrels of orange juice and 300 gallons ended up spilling into the roadway due to the crash. The barrels were ejected out of the truck and into the eastbound lanes of SR-60 East. Two of the barrels hit vehicles heading eastbound at the time of the crash. Fifty gallons of diesel also leaked into the roadway as a result of the crash.

The adult male driver in the SUV was transported to the hospital and is listed in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the jack-knifed semi was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the third semi also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries involved in the crash.

Deputies on scene say the fog was very heavy in the area. They are asking motorists to slow down, use low-beams and avoid the area of the crash completely.

