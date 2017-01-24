Polk deputies searching for suspects in 'distraction scams' targeting elderly people

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Detective say a new crime trend that started in South Florida last year, has now moved to the Tampa Bay area.
Four people in Polk County have become victims of this new scam.
The "distraction scam" occurs when people posing as roofers or workers (some said they worked for the City of Lake Wales) lure elderly victims outside of their homes to discuss home repairs, while others sneak into the house through the backyard or side yard unnoticed and steal items from the home.
Detectives have released three composite sketches of the suspects in these scams.