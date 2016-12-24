Lake Wales PD: Gas station employee shot, killed in overnight robbery

UPDATE | Julian Bird has been arrested for the murder of QP convenience store employee Mohamed Allam. Police continue to search for the second suspect.

Original story:

Lake Wales police detectives took custody of QP convenience store employee Mohamed Allam's cell phone on Friday.

The store clerk's cell phone was found by a resident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Evergreen Drive Thursday, Oct. 27, Lake Wales police said. The unidentified person contacted the police department after learning about the clerk's murder.

Detectives confirmed the phone belonged to Allam, and it will be processed for evidence.

Lake Wales police are asking anyone with information about the Allam homicide to contact police Detective Aubrey Davis at (863) 678-4223, ext. 276, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the armed robbery and homicide. The Lake Wales Police Department also is offering an $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police are searching for two men who shot and killed a convenience store clerk while he walked to his car right after closing.

Officers were dispatched to 704 N Scenic Highway, the QP convenience store, in reference to a call about an injured man lying near a vehicle in the parking lot of the store.

Someone walking by saw the man lying in the parking lot and called 911.

When officers got on scene, they found Mohamed Allam, 48, of Lake Wales, lying next to the back right side of his 2004 Volvo XC90. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and officers immediately worked to give him medical attention.

Polk County fire rescue also responded and took over medical treatment of Allam. He was transported to the Lake Wales Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Allam's family was notified by officers of his death at the medical center.

"I can’t believe it. I just talked to him yesterday," said James Frazier, friend of the victim. "He was such a good guy and would always help you out if you needed it."

Surveillance video shows Allam being approached by two suspects, wearing hooded clothing to conceal their identity. Allam is seen taking his pants off and handing them over to the suspects before he was shot.

Investigators said the suspects probably wanted the night deposit, but Allam didn't have it. Instead, they took his pants to steal his wallet.

"I think the biggest fear right now is not getting these guy soon enough," said Troy Schulze, Assistant Police Chief at the Lake Wales Police Department.

"The fact that they’re willing to take somebody’s life over something as simple as a pair of pants and what he may have in those pants is alarming," he said.