Lake Wales comes together to get service dog for boy

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales boy nearly died last week when he had a seizure so violent and long, he turned blue.

It’s not uncommon for Joshua Moore to have a seizure.

In fact, the 7-year-old has been having seizures for over a year now.

Sometimes, last for an hour the seizures are beginning to cause brain damage, causing Joshua to take longer to answer questions and to be quick on his feet.

According to Joshua’s family, doctors found a cyst lodge deep inside his brain.

Seizure activity can be found on both sides of his brain, which is rare.

Most recently, Joshua had an episode in the middle of a night. One, that almost killed him.

In order to save their son from further damage or even death, they’re trying to buy a service dog trained to alert others about Joshua’s seizures.

That’s where Frank Papadopoulis comes in.

Frank owns the Lake Wales Family Restaurant, a diner the Moore family has been eating at for 15 years.

After Frank heard what was going on with Joshua, he decided to take action.

The restaurant is now spreading the word that the Moores need donations for a service dog.

And the price isn’t cheap, a service dog is about $1,000, the training is another $20,000.

A budget the Moore’s say they cannot afford, but also can’t afford to lose their son.

So far they have raised $2,000.