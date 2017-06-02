Deputies find body of missing Haines City woman

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Polk County Deputies say that they have found a body while searching for Yanela Lorente. The autopsy revealed she took her own life.

"This was not the outcome we were hoping for," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We are deeply saddened for Yanela's family. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The body was recovered in unincorporated Polk County, off of Old Polk City Road and PCSO is now conducting a death investigation. The body was found in a swampy, wooded area.

Her family has been informed.

ORIGINAL STORY | Haines City Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Yanela Lorente, in her late twenties, has been missing since Sunday, May 28 when she was leaving her home at 339 Cherokee Ave. That evening she was last heard from via text message with a family member, and was reported missing on Monday, May 29.

She was last seen wearing a red and white flannel long-sleeved shirt, a white t-shirt with black lettering, short dark colored shorts and black shoes with white soles. She is described as 5'4" tall, 125 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on her right thigh, surgical scars on her abdomen and a naval ring.

She was driving her 2013 Kia Optima, which was later found parked off Old Polk City Rd. east of CR 557 near the entrance to the FWC Hilochee Osprey Unit Wildlife Reserve in Haines City.

Her car was located, but police are asking the public if anyone saw her or the car during the time frame when she was last seen, or in the area where her car was found.

Deputies say that her phone was turned off and she had not been in contact with her mother or sister, which was abnormal for Lorente.

Deputies say that there are two persons of interest in the investigation, her boyfriend Reuben Leal and his roommate Ian Loyd. Leal and Loyd are business partners and those two were the last two people to see her.

Investigators say that Lorente and her boyfriend were arguing on Sunday, the day she went missing. Deputies say that Lorente left the house by herself and went to the park on Sunday. He reported her missing the next day.

“The question that they have in mind to ask the boyfriend and the roommate is… Where did they put her?” said Yanela's sister, Yanisleidi Lorente.

Lorente's boyfriend and his roommate were both questioned by deputies but no charges have been filed at this time.

If you saw Yanela or her car anytime on Sunday, May 29, 2017, please contact HCPD Detective Colon at 863-242-2188.