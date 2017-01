POLK COUNTY, Fla - Deputies in Polk County are looking for an armed robbery suspect. It happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Advance America Cash Advance on 1521 Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland.

He was armed when he walked into the business and robbed it. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing black clothing and a red bandanna.

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.