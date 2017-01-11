WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - UPDATE | 2:20 p.m.--

Seven victims in all were transported to the hospital after the accident, four from the bus and all three people from the truck.

The victims from the truck included 4-year-old John Skipper, 7-year-old Emma Skipper and one adult, Jaron Skipper, all of whom are in critical condition at Tampa General.

The 7-year-old was ejected through the windshield during the accident.

The victims on the bus all had minor injuries and the bus driver was uninjured.

Original Story | The Polk County Sheriff's Office has responded to a crash involving a city bus and a truck with serious injuries on Highway 17 in the Eloise area of Winter Haven.

Officials tell ABC Action News that an adult and two children traveling in the truck were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital as trauma alerts.

Highway 17 is completely blocked between Snively Boulevard and Highway 540.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The pickup truck reportedly rear-ended the bus. Four people suffered minor injuries in the bus.

The bus involved in the crash was the Bartow Express through Citrus Connection.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

