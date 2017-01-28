Polk detention deputy arrested for stabbing boyfriend when he refused her access to his phone

BARTOW, Fla. - A Polk County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was arrested when she stabbed her boyfriend after he wouldn't give her access to his phone.

Officers with the Bartow Police Department responded to a call Friday afternoon about an armed disturbance and possible stabbing incident.

They found an injured man at the scene who had sustained a single stab wound.

During the investigation they learned that 32-year-old Trevon Evans, a detention deputy at the Central County Jail in Bartow, was engaged in an argument with her boyfriend.

Detectives say it began over Evans taking the man's phone and demanding he provided access to it. When he refused, she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him, at which point the man left the apartment to seek assistance.

They also learned there had been a previous altercation between the two which resulted in him being stabbed with a small knife.

Evans was immediately suspended pending an investigation and termination.

"We are reviewing the arrest of Trevon Evans. We are extremely disappointed with the facts uncovered by the Bartow Police Department that indicates violence and law violations by Evans. Based upon the probable cause presented in the arrest affidavit, we have suspended Evans and we have initiated termination proceedings," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Evans is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence and theft.