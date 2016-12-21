Armed robbers pistol-whip teen in driveway

BARTOW, Fla. - Bartow Police are investigating two armed robberies over the past several days that included victims getting robbed at their cars while alone.

One victim, Conner McComic, was hit in the face with the gun as he was sitting in his car retrieving a phone charger.

“Someone comes yanks open the door and points a gun at me telling me to give them my phone,” the 19 year old told ABC Action News. “They hit me in the face afterwards and tried to pull me out of the car and get my wallet. Pretty aggressively, they were trying to get my phone they kept asking me 'do you have anything? Do you have any money.'"

McComic said the attack lasted about 5 minutes and the three men wearing bandanna’s took off on foot. He said after taking two of his phones they threatened to shoot him.

“They said ‘what would you doif I shot you?’ Kept saying, ‘I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to shoot you,’” McComic said.

During an interview with another neighbor, we saw Bartow Police stop at another house down the street from the 500 block of Lemon Street taking a report about his truck getting broken into.

Since the first attack on a 48-year-old woman at the Bartow Golf Course on Saturday night, people who live in the historic neighborhood have been on high alert.

“I'm a very concerned citizen in the neighborhood,” Eric Driesler said. “That's something unusual I haven't heard of anything that extreme.”

The victim was held up by two men at gunpoint. They asked for her car keys and stole her purse. After getting her purse them took off on foot. They ran away from McComic’s home on foot as well.

When we asked Driesler if he was concerned, this was his response.

“No. We have dogs and we have guns,” Driesler said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 863-534-5040.