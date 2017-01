AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The step-father of the four-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself Friday night in Auburndale, may face a charge of negligence.

The state attorney’s office is reviewing the case that shocked the community over the weekend.

“What happened… was a terrible accident,” said Charles Hagler, a family friend and neighbor, who described the impact of four year old Avion Weaver.

Investigators said Friday night he got a hold of his step dad’s 9MM handgun and shot himself in the face.

“It took a toll on this community. A lot of people don’t realize that but that was a good little boy and those parents were good parents that I know,” he said.

Auburndale Police released the 911 call made Friday night by the boy’s step dad, Demeko Robinson.

You can hear the panic in his voice.

“Ambulance. Now!” He shouted.

“Ok, what’s going on there?” The dispatcher is heard asking.

“Please, please, please hurry,” he said.

Police said Robinson first told investigators the boy hit his head on a chair but officers quickly realized that was a lie and found an obvious gunshot wound.

“The fact that the gun was in a spot that was accessible to him, a four year old, is the main problem here,” said Deputy Chief Andy Ray with the Auburndale Police Department.

Detectives later found the gun in question out back behind an air conditioner unit.

They believe it was Robinson’s deliberate attempt to hide the evidence because he knew he was wrong by not taking better care of the firearm.

“The message is if you’re going to own a gun, be responsible. I can’t put it any other way,” Ray said.

Simple solutions include a cheap trigger lock and gun safes are also pretty inexpensive, Ray added.

Currently, Robinson does not face any chargers, however the state attorney’s office is reviewing the case and may later charge him with negligence.