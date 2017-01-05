Taxi cab passenger killed in crash in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A passenger of a taxi cab died in a serious crash in Pinellas County on Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says Joseph Castro, Jr. of Clearwater was transporting Frank Coyle, 72, of Ontario and Mignonne Coyle, 71 of Ontario in his 2007 Ford Crown Vic taxi cab when the accident occurred.

According to the official press release, the taxi cab was traveling northbound on US-19 in the left turn lane, approaching Royal Boulevard. At the same time, Brandon Brooks, 20, of Largo was traveling southbound in his 2011 Ford Mustang, in the inside travel lane. The taxi cab turned left into the path of the Mustang, resulting in a collision between the Mustang and the taxi cab. The front of the Mustang hit the passenger side of the taxi cab, causing the cab to depart the roadway and come to rest along the outside shoulder of US-19. The Mustang came to rest in the southbound lanes of US-19.

Mignonne Coyle, passenger in the taxi, died from her injuries in the crash.

FHP says charges are pending.